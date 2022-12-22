The Courier

Michael Matthews ends long absence from national cycling titles in Ballarat

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:15am, first published 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Matthews, left, in Ballarat with team-mate Luke Durbridge for the road national championships a decade ago. Picture by Kate Healy.

World class rider Michael Matthews will next month contest the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat for the first time in nine years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.