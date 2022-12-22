World class rider Michael Matthews will next month contest the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat for the first time in nine years.
Matthews has the distinction of winning stages of the three grand tours in France, Italy and Spain.
However, his resume does not include an Australian road title.
He finished second in 2013, but 2014 has been his only appearance in the championships since.
The 32-year-old from Canberra has had another big year on the world circuit.
Matthews collected bronze medals in the men's road race and mixed relay team time trial at the world championships in New South Wales, and finish second in the points category in the Tour de France.
He also won a stage of the Tour de France, and twice finished second. These were complemented by taking out the points category of the Tour of Switzerland.
Matthews is expected to have extensive support from Team BikeExchange-Jayco, including Luke Durbridge, Kelland O'Brien and Chris Harper.
Matthews joins a starting list at the road nationals which will feature former champions Grace Brown, Amanda Spratt, Luke Plapp and Ruby Roseman-Gannon; champion sprint Caleb Ewan; grand tour stage-winners Ben O'Connor, Simon Clarke and Jay Vine; and top professionals Alex Manly, Brodie Chapman and Georgia Baker.
The five-day championships in Ballarat start on Friday, January 6, with criteriums in Sturt Street.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
