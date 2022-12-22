Dunnstown has lost dangerous tall forward Travis Parsons.
Towners coach Glenn Wilkins confirmed Parsons was relocating to Ouyen in the Mallee with employment.
"He's a big loss for us," he said.
Parsons leaves Dunnstown after playing the past two seasons with the club and a four-year stretch in the Central Highlands Football League.
He joined Waubra in 2018 and did not play again until last year on joining the Towners.
Parsons became a key component in Dunnstown's rise up the ladder, which culminated in a preliminary final appearance last season.
Parsons spent most of his time in attack - predominantly across half forward - under the guidance of Wilkins, where his height, reach, pace and agility made him hard to handle.
He kicked multiple goals in six games and also did some pinch-hitting in the ruck when required.
Parsons played with South Warrnambool in the Hampden league before moving to the CHFL.
Dunnstown will also be without speedy wingman Hamish Hallahan next year.
Wilkinson said Hallahan was taking a break from the game.
This season was his first since 2019 after being sidelined with a long-term knee injury.
Hallahan had a consistent campaign, making 16 appearances, including three finals.
He has been with Dunnstown since 2019, having previously played with Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray league.
Parsons and Hallahan are Dunnstown's major losses at the moment.
Power forward Matt Bullus will miss the start of the season while travelling, but is expected to return late in the year.
MEANWHILE, reigning premier Gordon remains one of the quietest CHFL clubs on the recruiting front.
Coach Adam Toohey said the Eagles' priority for the off-season had been to get a recommitment from the bulk of their premiership players and this had largely been achieved.
He said they were in discussions with a couple of potential recruits and these would resume in the new year.
Toohey said they were comfortable with their status, given the quality of their list and promising youngsters coming through the ranks.
After forming a coaching partnership with Ron Watt to lead Gordon to this year's flag, Toohey will coach the Eagles in his own right in 2023.
They are still to finalise the coaching structure around Toohey.
