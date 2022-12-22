Cathedral Church of Christ the King Ballarat
Christmas Eve - 24 December
11pm Christmas Vigil with Choral Eucharist
Christmas Day - 25 December
8am BCP Eucharist with Carols
10am Choral Eucharist with Carols
St Paul's Bakery Hill
Christmas Eve - 24 December
5pm Children's Christmas Service with Holy Communion.
Christmas Day - 25 December
8am Holy Communion.
10am Sung Eucharist
St. John's Soldiers Hill
Christmas Eve - 24 December
5pm First Mass of Christmas
9pm Solemn Mass (with incense)
Christmas Day - 25 December
9:30am Sung Mass
St Peter's Ballarat
Christmas Eve - 24 December
6pm Family Christmas Service
11.30am Midnight Mass (Carol singing from 11pm)
Christmas Day - 25 December
9am Eucharist with Carols.
Buninyong Anglican Church
Christmas Eve - 24 December
6.30pm Church Service
Christmas Day - 25 December
9am Church Service - services are very child friendly and involving of children
Holy Trinity Sebastopol
Christmas Eve - 24 December
7pm Christmas Family Eucharist
Christmas Day - 25 December
9.30am Eucharist
Parish of Springmount
Christmas Eve - 24 December
St Paul's Clunes 5.30pm Holy Eucharist
St John's Creswick 7.30pm Holy Eucharist
St Matthew's Newlyn 5.30pm Holy Eucharist
Christmas Day - 25 December
All Saints Learmonth 9.30am Holy Eucharist
Sunday 26 December
St John's Creswick 10am Mass
Beaufort and Skipton
Christmas Eve - 24 December
Beaufort - 6pm Holy Communion
Skipton - 8pm Holy Communion
BALLARAT CATHEDRAL
Christmas Eve:
Ballarat Cathedral 5pm carols, mass 6pm, 9pm, midnight
Christmas Day:
Ballarat Cathedral 8, 10.30am
BALLARAT EAST
Christmas Eve:
Ballarat East 6pm, 9pm, 11pm
Ballarat North 5.30pm
Buninyong 7pm
Christmas Day:
Buninyong 9am
Ballarat East 10.30am
BALLARAT NORTH
Christmas Eve:
Ballarat North 5.30pm
Christmas Day: Ballarat North 10am
BEAUFORT
Christmas Eve: Beaufort 9.00pm
BUNGAREE
Christmas Eve:
Clarkes Hill 6pm
Bungaree 8pm
Christmas Day:
Dunnstown 9am
CRESWICK
Christmas Day:
Creswick 9am
DAYLESFORD
Christmas Eve:
Daylesford 8.30pm
GORDON
Christmas Eve:
Ballan 5.30pm
Gordon 6.30pm
Springbank 7.00pm
LINTON
Christmas Eve:
Snake Valley 6pm
Skipton 7.30pm
Christmas Day:
Linton 9.00am
REDAN
Christmas Eve:
Redan (St Aloysius Primary School Auditorium) 6pm
SEBASTOPOL
Christmas Eve:
Sebastopol 7pm - Carols, 7.30pm - Mass
Christmas Day:
Sebastopol 9.30am
Ballarat Central Uniting Church
Christmas Eve: 7.30pm family service, 11pm reflective candlelight communion service
Christmas Day: 8am breakfast, 9am Christmas service
