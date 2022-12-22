The Courier
Roads

Ballarat road works: DTC traffic lights working

By Alex Ford
Updated December 22 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 1:00pm
A green light on the Glenelg Highway on Thursday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

One more big intersection upgrade has switched its traffic lights on, with drivers finally heading through the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire Lane intersection in Delacombe.

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

