One more big intersection upgrade has switched its traffic lights on, with drivers finally heading through the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire Lane intersection in Delacombe.
The roundabout replacement works began in May 2021, ahead of major construction in August - that means it's taken about 18 months to dig out the roundabout, put new drainage in, and set up the new traffic lights.
The works have coincided with massive new developments in the area, including duplicating Cherry Flat Road, while smaller residential roads have also been changed - people living on the Smythes Road service road will note access around the corner has now been blocked.
It's likely there'll still be more landscaping and lighting works to come, but for now, that's four of the five new traffic lights working.
The project is part of a $60 million state government commitment that's also seen upgrades at Gillies Street and Gregory Street, Hertford Street and Albert Street, and Docwra Street and the Midland Highway receive traffic lights.
Works are also continuing at La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane, while major construction on a roundabout at the corner of Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road is expected to begin next year.
The Department of Transport was emailed for comment.
