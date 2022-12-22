The Courier
Council

Daylesford's The Rex sold to Eddy and Malinka Comelli and David and Yuge Bromley

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:59pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daylesford's The Rex building is finally sold after years in limbo. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The work is about to begin for the new owners of an iconic Daylesford building after years in limbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.