The work is about to begin for the new owners of an iconic Daylesford building after years in limbo.
Hepburn Shire picked Daylesford locals and business owners Eddy and Malinka Comelli alongside David and Yuge Bromley out of six expressions of interest.
The Bromleys have a flair for "interesting and unique buildings", they revamped the Peter Lalor building in Ballarat back in 2017.
Eddy Comelli was the former president of the Central Highlands Football League, the two of them own a number of properties in Daylesford.
"The more we spoke about it, the more we realised that we have a diverse range of skills and resources combined, that could really tap into some of the great potential The Rex has to offer," Ms Bromley said.
She said the building will become a combination of retail, hospitality and art spaces but they are currently still in the ideas phase so nothing is set in stone yet.
"Malinka Comelli was born and raised in Daylesford and she said The Rex was always known for families," Ms Bromley said.
"In our game, which is very much art and retail, we'd love to between the two of us and our connections bring in and really make it a hub for lots of different things."
Ms Bromley said now it is time to get on the phone and start bringing together different pieces of the puzzle.
The Rex sales brought an opportunity for the family to come together for the project after over a decade of working together.
"I don't necessarily think either of our families would have tried to do it ourselves," Ms Bromley said.
She said she hopes this project can become a part of the family's legacy.
"We feel a great honour to be able to take this property on."
The building sold for $3.75 million, above the reverse price of $3.7.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said the combined bid "outlines a strong desire to redevelop the property in a way that will benefit our community".
While the sale is now finalised additional work outside of the existing permit would be subject to further planning applications.
Cr Hood said the decision to sell this building was a "complex one".
"We are optimistic that the Comelli and Bromley families will breathe new life into this historic building in the heart of Daylesford," he said.
Council first purchased the building in 2016, this sale and other parts of the Hepburn at the Hub building remain under investigation by the Local Government Inspectorate.
The report from the investigation is yet to be released.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
