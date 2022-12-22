Ballarat Miners have announced their first import signing for the 2023 NBL1 South season.
Tyler Rudolph is joining the Miners to continue a career which has already spanned the United States and Europe.
Miners head coach Luke Sunderland said Rudolph, who stood 1.98m, would provide versatility inside and out on offence - adding another element to the squad.
He said he had no doubt the 26-year-old would quickly fit in with the squad.
"Tyler is an NCAA All-American and has competed across levels in Europe, which greatly translates to how not only the NBL1 is played, but how we how want to play and represent ourselves. That's why he is an exciting asset."
Rudolph spent four years with Minot State University in North Dakota, averaging 30 minutes, 17 points and seven rebounds a game.
He joined Albacete in Spain in 2019.
Rudolph said the Miners had been most helpful throughout the recruiting process.
"I've never been to Australia before so I am excited to meet the community," he said.
"I hope I can bring whatever the team needs next year, whether that's scoring, rebounding or anything else that gives the team a chance to win a lot of games."
Ballarat Miners elite teams committee member Matt Sheehan said Rudolph had great references
"We're excited to see what he can do on and off the court with us."
Rudolph is scheduled to arrive in Ballarat in February in readiness to the season on April 1.
The import news follows announcements on the signing of Nic Pozoglou and Zac Dunmore.
More player signings will be announced early in the new year.
In a big few days for the Miners, they also announced earlier in the week that homegrown Australian Opal and WNBL player Abbey Wehrung was returning to Ballarat to play in the NBL1 South women's conference.
She is playing with top team Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL this season.
Wehrung is reuniting with the Miners' women's program after spending last NBL1 season with Bendigo.
