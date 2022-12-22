The Courier

Ballarat NBL1 signing comes via US and Europe

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 22 2022 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Rudolph in his college playing days. Picture courtesy of Minot State University.

Ballarat Miners have announced their first import signing for the 2023 NBL1 South season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.