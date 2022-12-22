The Courier
Measles in Victoria: case sparks vaccine call for Ballarat parents

By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 22 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 12:41pm
PARENTS are being urged to catch-up on any childhood vaccines specifically measles, after another case has been reported in Victoria.

