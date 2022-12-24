Community concerns over major transmission line projects have once again been brought up in state parliament, this time by new Labor MP Martha Haylett.
The representative for Ripon called the program a disgrace in her maiden speech.
"The Western Renewables Link is another significant and disruptive issue for my community," she said.
"I want to take this opportunity to remove any doubt: I am not in the business of saying one thing in Smeaton before the election and another on Spring Street today."
Hepburn Shire council are continuing to find new ways to advocate against the project and are hopeful a new policy will help them stand up to energy companies looking to build infrastructure in the region.
Hepburn council unanimously passed their high voltage transmission line setback policy on Tuesday night in their final council meeting for 2022.
The policy has been developed following the Moorabool Shire implementing a similar policy as well as recommendations from the 2021 Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner's annual report.
Councillor Jen Bray who moved the motion at the meeting said this was an important step to helping the community as they advocate for the rethink of the Western Renewables Link and VNI West transmission lines currently proposed in the Hepburn Shire.
She said this would give the council "some ground to argue against the current alignment and to help protect our farming community".
The policy follows the energy infrastructure commissioner's recommendations which say lines less than 220kVs would be 100 metres from a residence.
Greater than 220kV should be 200 metres and 500kV should be 300 metres.
Council documents stated the lack of "government sanctioned and peer reviewed research regarding appropriate setback distances from high-voltage transmission lines".
The policy is based off of Moorabool Shire and the council hopes this will "ensure a consistent approach between the two local government areas".
Councillor Don Henderson said he hoped this policy "actually had some teeth".
"This policy is perhaps coming a bit late to the scene, but better late than never," he said.
"More and more things perhaps should have been done a long time ago."
Hepburn has also welcomed the Australian Energy Market Operator's announcement they are investigating a different option for the terminal station north of Ballarat.
They remain optimistic despite no final decision.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
