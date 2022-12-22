A financial incentive to assist the future careers of Ballarat's next generation has been awarded to a select few year 12 students through the Dorothy Irene Ellis-Thomas scholarship.
The $2000 scholarships since its inception has been presented to more than 300 of the region's most hardworking and deserving students.
This year, 18 VCE completers from 10 schools across Ballarat were recipients of the 2022 scholarships, one male and one female from each except the single-sex schools.
For Mount Clear College year 12 student, Lucan Buckley, 18, being awarded the Dorothy Irene Ellis-Thomas scholarship was validating after a rigorous year of study.
"It was pretty full on compared to other years and some classes definitely required some more constant effort than others so it's good to be recognised for the work I've done," he said.
Lucan, who undertook math methods, further maths, English, chemistry and biology, said his $2000 would likely go towards his living and rental expenses when he moved to Melbourne in the new year to study engineering.
"I just got into science which I'm really looking forward to," he said.
The trust was first set up by Ballarat business woman Dorothy Irene Ellis-Thomas before her death in 1995 to benefit hardworking students and afford them the opportunities she did not have at their age.
Ms Ellis-Thomas was well-known in the community having operated several tea rooms along Sturt Street before transitioning into real estate in her later years.
During her career, Ms Ellis-Thomas developed a lifelong friendship with Nevett Lawyers retired legal professional Paul James.
Ms Ellis-Thomas, a client of Mr James at the time, sought the help of Mr James to develop her lasting legacy.
Mr James, who is now a trustee of Ms Ellis-Thomas' generosity, said he was astounded by the calibre of each student.
"The young people never cease to amaze me," he said.
"The big part about it is its reward for effort and today, one of the students was overseas, so the deputy principal of the school came along and he was a recipient of the scholarship in 2007.
"So it's (the scholarship) worked; it's helped." Mr James said the $2000 incentive was not necessarily awarded to the most academically advanced but rather students who demonstrated consistent perseverance in all aspects of their lives.
"The criteria that I'm looking for and the students that I'm looking for, are ones that are hardworking, and those that have done it over a sustained period and want to continue to do so in the future," he said.
"They (the school) then come back to me with recommendations, I go through those, have a look at their (students) CVs, and then recommendations from the school; if I'm happy with them, then we proceed to interview.
"I then sit down with with all of them (students) and we have a chat and then the announcement is made if they're successful."
The Dorothy Irene Ellis-Thomas scholarship was established in 1999/2000.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
