Ballarat hardworking year 12s awarded Dorothy Irene Ellis-Thomas scholarship

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated December 22 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 6:00pm
Ballarat Grammar Charlie Williams and Mia Toering; Ballarat College Kate McCahon and Flynn Brouwer; Loreto College Ella Hanson; St Patrick's College Benjamin Mornane; Ballarat High School Ashley Donn and Rhys Jacob; Damascus College Sinead Sugars and Xavier Clonan; Phoenix College Sean Robinson; Mount Rowan College Ethan Drew and Frances Pino; Woodmans Hill College Amelia Strait and Tomas Hughes; Mount Clear College Marina Srivilai (not pictured) and Lucan Buckley were among the 18 VCE completers who were awarded the $2000 Dorothy Irene Ellis-Thomas scholarship. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A financial incentive to assist the future careers of Ballarat's next generation has been awarded to a select few year 12 students through the Dorothy Irene Ellis-Thomas scholarship.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

