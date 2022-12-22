QUEUES started early in a long and growing, fresh Christmas tradition - picking up orders from Ballarat Seafoods.
The Eastwood Street shop is one of Ballarat's busiest places on Christmas Eve and, with Friday and Saturday expected to be huge days, Thursday was busier than expected.
Nonetheless, Ballarat Seafoods retains a reputation for calm, attentive service amid the craze of last-minute shopping.
The store was able to keep operating throughout the pandemic and co-owner Sally Maher said simple, easy dishes that seafood offered had become more popular.
"We've been here 29 years, so we must be doing something right," Ms Maher said.
"Cooked prawn tails and crayfish have been popular this year - easy options and so mum's not stuck in the kitchen all day. Families still have the traditional foods, like ham, it's just seafood has become more popular."
Ballarat Seafoods has typically relied on school leavers to help meet demand in this busy period, with preparation the key to ensure smooth service.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.