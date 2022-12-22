Ballarat's Zoe Hives continues to dominate in her home tournament, moving one win away from a third Ballarat Open women's singles title.
The 26-year-old coasted into the final with a straight-sets semi final win over fifth-seed Tayla Stanta on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Hives recorded a 6-3, 6-2 win in the quarter final against unseeded Christina Dodaj.
Hives will meet top seed Alana Parnaby in Friday's final, after Parnaby claimed the first set 7-6 and took control of the second set, 3-0, before her semi final opponent Elena Micic retired due to an injury.
Parnaby also enjoyed a comfortable quarter final win, beating Grace Darcy 6-1, 6-4.
Hives owns a favourable 7-2 head-to-head record against Parnaby, though the two haven't met since 2018.
In the open men's singles competition, unseeded teenager Cooper Errey produced the upset of the tournament, beating top seed Cihan Arkay in a tense semi-final.
The 17-year-old dropped the first set, 6-4, before winning the second to make for a grandstand finish.
Under the threat of rain, the two traded games before Errey held his nerve in a tiebreaker, prevailing 9-7 to punch his ticket for the decider.
Errey had progressed to the semi final with a straight-sets win in the quarter finals against Zachary Adam-Gedge.
The Victorian will meet Amor Jasika in the final after the fourth-seed beat Luke Sarris (2) 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.
The finals start from 9am on Friday at the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre.
