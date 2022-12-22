The Courier

Zoe Hives storms into Ballarat Open final, Cooper Errey stuns top seed

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated December 22 2022 - 7:18pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top seed Cihan Akay bowed out in the semi finals to unseeded teenager Cooper Errey. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat's Zoe Hives continues to dominate in her home tournament, moving one win away from a third Ballarat Open women's singles title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.