Almost $5000 worth of donations have been provided to the Ballarat Animal Shelter through the City of Ballarat's annual Christmas drive.
City of Ballarat coordinator animal services Clare Douglas-Haynes said while each year she had been amazed by the generosity of those in the region, this year was particularly good.
"The calibre of stuff that's been brought in is amazing," Ms Douglas-Haynes said.
"I love it that people are thinking of the rabbits as well. We're getting lots of carrots which is great. Lots of beds, dog food, cat food; it's huge."
Ms Douglas-Haynes said donations were vital to the shelter in enabling their staff to provide training and a more prosperous future for the animals.
"The training that we use not only gets the animals into homes quicker, but sort of sets them up for a better lifestyle, when they do get out of here, plus it makes it more enjoyable," she said.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was pleasing to see the selflessness of community members towards not only other residents doing it tough but also animals.
"It's just fantastic to think that our Ballarat community is so giving towards community projects, whether it be compassionate ones through the soup bus but also to our animals as well," Cr Hudson said.
"We're just so grateful for the generosity that our community continues to give year in, year out."
For those eager to adopt a furry friend over the Christmas period and had given the idea some thought, Ms Douglas-Haynes said she highly encouraged such a move.
"If you have been thinking about it and it's not an off-the-cuff decision, a pet makes a lovely addition to the family," she said.
"Call us, have a chat and if we can we'll find the right pet for you."
However, she cautioned community members to not adopt a pet on a whim.
"Don't just buy a pet without thinking it through. You've got to really put a lot of thought into it. They last 10 to 15 years," Ms Douglas-Haynes said.
The shelter will continue to accept donations year-round and will only be closed on public holidays.
Specifically, items such as flat sheets and towels, treats, toys and wet food can be given at 5 Gillingham Drive, Alfredton between the hours of 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.
At the time of reporting there were 174 animals in need of a home. This number is anticipated to rise by about 100 in the new year when kitten season begins.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
