Ballarat Animal Shelter and City of Ballarat thanks community for generosity after annual Christmas drive

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated December 23 2022 - 6:09pm, first published 11:30am
The donations will help animals including 12-week-old staffy mix Skip and two-year-old Great Dane mix Sarge. Pictures Malvika Hemanth/supplied

Almost $5000 worth of donations have been provided to the Ballarat Animal Shelter through the City of Ballarat's annual Christmas drive.

