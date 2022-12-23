Dunnstown has turned to the Ballarat Football Netball League to improve its player stocks.
The Towners have signed an East Point and Bacchus Marsh duo as they strive to go one step further than their Central Highlands Football League preliminary final appearance this year.
The Roos' Ryan Walsh and Josh Calvitto from the Cobras have agreed to get on board under coach Glenn Wilkins.
Each go to Dunnstown with an opportunity to make an impact after being on the fringe of senior selection in the BFNL.
Wilkins said Walsh would provide height, with the flexibility to play at either end of the ground.
He said he would also be an option as back-up in the ruck - working alongside Khyle Forde and Will Henderson.
Walsh has been a longstanding East Point player, moving into senior ranks in 2016.
He made his senior debut in 2017 and has managed a sprinkling of games since, including three this year.
Calvitto has a similar record.
His first senior games came in 2015 while he was still playing under-age.
He had his best season with 12 senior appearances in 2019 and added four to his tally last season.
Wilkins said Calvitto had been recruited as a goalkicking half forward - an area Dunnstown was keen to build on.
The Towners were the best defensive unit in the CHFL this year with 564 points scored against it - the lowest by 159 points.
This was the key factor in them having the highest percentage.
However, Dunstown scored almost 500 less than premier Gordon and Hepburn.
The arrival of Walsh and Calvitto helps balance out the losses of Travis Parsons and Hamish Halloran for the Towners.
