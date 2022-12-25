Ballarat and surrounding residents are rushing to make sure their properties are ready for the hotter, summer weather.
The council-run slashing program is slightly delayed because of the prolonged wet weather.
But during the next week weather is expected to heat up, with predicted highs in the mid-30s.
Within the City of Ballarat, community wellbeing director Matthew WIlson said 126 fire prevention notices had already been issued.
He said landowners then had 14 days to fix the issues.
In the Golden Plains Shire 380 notices have been sent out to landowners, and issues that need to be addressed must be done by January 8.
Both the Golden Plains and Hepburn Shire councils asked residents to get in contact with them if they don't think their land is dry enough to commence slashing.
"The most important message is we are wanting to work with landowners and residents to reduce our fire risk," Hepburn chief executive Bradley Thomas said.
In Moorabool Shire, chief executive Derek Madden said they had been conducting inspections since November.
In the new year, council officers will assess compliance with re-inspections.
"Inspections started a little later than this year due to continued wet weather," Mr Madden said
"Council is pleased many property owners are in the process or have completed repeating their properties."
More information is available at council websites.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
