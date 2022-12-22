An Invermay man has been left "disappointed in society" after callous thieves broke into the Invermay Bowls Club office and stole a public defibrillator.
Invermay Sports Club committee member Geoff Fraser said the group made the sad discovery about 2.30pm on Monday afternoon.
The door to the club's bowls office had been broken, with the thieves pinching some bowls, flags and a bowling kit bag.
Mr Fraser said he had notified the police, and afterwards made another disappointing discovery.
"It wasn't until Tuesday night when I was doing the rubbish bins when I walked past the defibrillator outside and notice it was missing," Mr Fraser said.
"They all took all of the paperwork from the box, they just didn't grab the unit, they took all of the information with them."
The defibrillator was purchased by the sports club several years back, and deliberately placed outside for ease of access in the case of an emergency.
Mr Fraser called the act "pretty low".
"The bowls and bowl kits have a pretty substantial meaning to people. Any burglary is pretty low, but what can you do about them? I feel sorry for the police," Mr Fraser said.
"I am just disappointed in society now. Perhaps they can use it on themselves and give them a shock."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.