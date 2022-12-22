Wendouree man caught allegedly stealing Tesla by on-board camera

A Wendouree man has been refused bail after allegedly being caught stealing a car by the car's in-built recording device.
Bryce Stephens, 26, appeared via video link at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to apply for bail in relation to charges of theft and trespassing.
Stephens had to be linked in from the Ballarat Base Hospital due to a "significant" injury on his hand caused by an angle grinder.
The court was told at 1.30am on December 15, a group of men allegedly broke in to a Wendouree address through a rear door and stole two pairs of keys from a handbag.
Using the keys, the men were alleged to have taken two cars parked in the house's driveway, a Mazda sedan and a Tesla Model three.
Police allege footage from the Tesla's on-board camera captured Stephens assisting with the removal of the car's charging lead.
The footage also allegedly showed one of the other men to have been carrying a gun.
The Tesla was found the following day dumped in a Wendouree car park, and the Mazda remains outstanding.
The court heard Stephens was on bail at the time of offending for several offences, including criminal damage, car theft, theft from a motor vehicle and handling of stolen goods, among others.
Stephens' defence lawyer told the court Stephens had been hospitalised due to the wound on his hand becoming infected, requiring specialist surgery.
She claimed the infected wound could not be treated at the Ballarat Base Hospital, thus requiring a grant of bail to allow transport to either Melbourne or Geelong.
She also argued further bail conditions could be put in place to reduce Stephens' risk of reoffending while on bail.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said the lawyer's claims faced an "absence of evidence".
"Firstly, your statements to me indicate that your client had a serious hand injury more than a week ago," Mr Saines said.
"But he was out in the middle of the night, in breach of curfew conditions, to steal cars from private premises.
"I am not satisfied by the information provided to me today that the risks can be reduced to an acceptable level."
The application for bail was refused, with Stephens set to reappear in court on February 14, 2023.
