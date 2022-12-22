The Courier
Court

Wendouree man caught allegedly stealing Tesla by on-board camera

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated December 22 2022 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
A Wendouree man has been refused bail after allegedly being caught stealing a car by the car's in-built recording device.

Local News

