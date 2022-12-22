Midland Highway closed in both directions after serious crash

Anyone heading to Geelong tonight from Ballarat should be aware there will be massive detours after a serious crash near Bannockburn.
The Midland Highway is closed in both directions between the roundabouts at Geelong Road in Bannockburn and Fyansford-Gheringap Road, after a collision near the Bakers Bridge Road intersection about 2.30pm.
The circumstances of the crash and the conditions of the drivers involved is not known at this time.
According to the Department of Transport, drivers should follow police directions and use Fyansford-Gheringhap Road through Gheringhap and Geelong Road through Bannockburn to avoid the closure.
Heavy vehicles can detour using Geelong-Ballan Road or Geelong-Bacchus Marsh Road.
The closure is under the control of Victoria Police. The highway will re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
