Members of parliament in Ballarat are on the move to new offices.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison's office will be moving to Jaala Pulford's old space on 211 Dana Street.
Ms Addison said in a statement this was a decision made by the Department of Parliamentary Services before the government went into caretaker mode.
She said she was advised her "Lydiard Street office was no longer fit for purpose to serve the constituents of Wendouree".
"Parliamentary Property Services had been searching for a new Wendouree electorate office for at least 18 months, but had been unable to find anything suitable within the electorate."
IN THE NEWS:
In the upper house, Liberal Joe McCracken is currently located within the Colac Otway Shire, but the St Patrick's College alumni has indicated he would like to make the move back home and run his office out of Ballarat.
He is still working with the department to find an office space and hopes to be able to settle early next year.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.