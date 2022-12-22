One of Ballarat's two resident Komodo Dragons has made a full recovery after a trip to the vet for a tail injury.
Lava Claw, the nine-year-old female Komodo Dragon, had a small chunk of dead tissue cut off of her tail by a specialist vet at the Warranwood Veterinary Clinic in Melbourne.
Ballarat Wildlife Park managing director Greg Parker, who is responsible for housing Lava Claw alongside male dragon Toothless, said the injury came from an over-ambitious use of her swinging tail.
"These big monitor lizards have long whip-like tails. It is not just for good looks and balance, it also serves a purpose in defence," Mr Parker said.
"A lot of monitors end up losing the tip of their tail. Unfortunately, Lava Claw damaged the arteries in the top of her tail.
"Our keepers noticed the subtle difference and we just needed to cut off that dead bit at the end of her tail."
The 26.8kg lizard first came to Ballarat by way of Sydney's Taronga Zoo, in a chance interaction between Mr Parker and the zoo's animal curator.
Mr Parker said he had overheard the zoo would not be funding a new Komodo Dragon enclosure, and were looking hand over care of Lava Claw to another facility.
"I went over very boldly and said 'I overheard you say you were getting rid of a dragon. I would love that dragon'," Mr Parker said.
"I raced back to my hotel, typed out an expression of interest and had it to him in an hour."
The Komodo Dragon is a member of the monitor lizard family and is closely related to the Lace Monitor and the Perentie, both found in Australia.
A giant among the monitor lizards family, the Komodo Dragon can grow up to three metres long, making it the largest reptile on the planet.
Mr Parker said their enclosure required constant heat, and landscaping to provide the dragons with room to climb and stretch their legs.
"Like all reptiles they don't produce metabolic heat on their own, so they have to derive their body temperature from the sun's rays or objects that have been prewarmed by the sun," Mr Parker said.
"We made sure that she had a hot spot in her cage that was at least 40 degrees, and cooler spots that would be no less than 20 degrees.
"We also hang up a large piece of meat on a rope and she has to pull it off and use a lot of her neck muscles and forequarters to bite the food. It keeps the muscle tone in her neck which is really important for Komodos."
Komodo Dragons are listed as endangered under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, due to loss of habitat and prey as well as poaching.
The Ballarat Wildlife Park has announced plans to build a new 300 square-metres enclosure for its two Komodo Dragons, with an aim to begin a conservation breeding program.
"They are highly protected but they are highly vulnerable because of a sprawling (human) population," Mr Parker said.
"The whole idea is to get all our exotic animals down in one area called the Global Conservation Precinct.
"We will be able to tell a different story of conservation that is more of a global strategy. The rest of the park will be Australian native animals."
The Ballarat Wildlife Park will be open every day over the summer holidays except Christmas Day.
