A HOMEMADE teddy bear gifted to Liam Griffin stayed by the youngster's side every night he was in hospital. There were more presents for him in Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital's children's ward during a near week-long stay.
Liam's dad Frank Griffin said such gifts might seem simple to those who give, but they made a great difference.
His son missed his last week of school as a grade one pupil, stuck in hospital during the school concert and water fights. Liam's digestive issues meant he had to have lots of needles for blood tests and, at one stage, a nasal feeding tube that he got scared about and pulled out.
"When someone says they might have a prize, the idea of hospital is not as scary if you have to go back," Mr Griffin said. "Liam did have to give blood every day but by the end he was pretty chill about it.
"Presents really lift their spirits up...Often they will play with it for a long period of time and tell their brother and sister, it becomes so special to them."
Mr Griffin was overwhelmed by generosity that he was keen to make a donation to the ward, like others.
Sebastopol hotel XonA continued its Christmas tradition this week, donating $10,000 and five sacks of toys for children who are spending time in hospital this festive season.
XonA owner John Camilleri made this an annual event alongside wife Alahana, who died this year. The couple used to donate to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, then realised they could make a big impact closer to home.
They have raised money each year via fundraising drives, raffles, auctions and this year Mr Camilleri even encouraged sponsorship to cut off a ponytail he had tied back for 50 years.
"Christmas can be a very hard time for many families. When a family can't have their little baby with them at home at Christmas time, it's very sad," Mr Camilleri said. "We hope that our contributions can help families through these hard times."
IN OTHER NEWS
Grampians Health Ballarat acting paediatrics nurse unit manager Matthew Drake said such generosity had great flow-on effects, boosting care and helping children feel well cared for.
"Anytime kids in hospital are anxious and scared, 99 per cent of the time they require treatment that does hurt," Mr Drake said. "Gifts can help alleviate anxiety and build a rapport straight away - we can build that bridge."
Mr Drake said it was hard to guess how many children might need to be in the children's ward at Christmas but there were always contingencies to help families who must be there or to help offer some respite for children to be at home, even if only for a short time.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.