Leaders in Daylesford are working towards securing the town's water supply with a large cash spend.
Central Highlands Water will be spending $15 million on a 14-kilometre pipeline connecting Blampied to the Goldfields superpipe and eventually flowing into the Daylesford Water Treatment Plan.
CHW chair Angeleen Jenkins said these new developments would deliver more than 300 million additional litres per annum of supplementary raw water if needed.
This will work alongside the two existing surface water supplies, the Wombat and Bullarto reservoirs.
"This major capital investment in Daylesford's water reserves will support long-term prosperity, growth and development within the region," Ms Jenkins said.
Earlier this year CHW released its The Urban Water Strategy, which is released every five years, and provides a 50-year outlook to 2071.
Among recommendations, the report examines the current supplies, projected demand, and what CHW is doing to make sure it can keep up.
In Daylesford, under accelerated growth conditions and a "high" climate change forecast, the "earliest date that action may be required" is 2038.
For Ballarat, the earliest date for action is 2041.
Continuing connections to the superpipe will help secure water for both Daylesford and Ballarat.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning outlines the major lessons learnt from the millennium drought in 2016.
According to their findings, Ballarat's major storages reached an all-time low of about 7 per cent capacity just before the superpipe was commissioned.
In 2010, Ballarat went back down to stage three water restrictions for the first time since 2006.
Two years after the commissioning, Ballarat's storages held more than two years' worth of supply in reserve.
Former CHW chair John Barnes said there were T-intersections in the infrastructure "in anticipation that there might be a requirement for other townships along the way to be connected into the superpipe at some time".
Right now, the need is not as dire as the original connection in 2008, but it is an important step for the Hepburn Shire's future.
While growth in Daylesford can sometimes be a controversial issue, as the climate changes, provisions need to be made.
"The Millennium drought was not the last drought that we'll ever have," Mr Barnes said.
"We learned at that point what we thought was a very secure supply in Ballarat, wasn't.
"We had to make provisions and make sure that we had more options than just rain falling in our own catchment."
Current Hepburn Shire Council mayor Brian Hood said: "Securing water for the future through the delivery of this valuable infrastructure is important for local residents, businesses and tourism as well as for the next generation of our water users".
The new work will take place in three stages by S&R Construction and Engineering. More consultancy around planning the project will continue.
Work is expected to begin in early 2023 and be completed by the second half of 2024.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
