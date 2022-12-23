CHOOSING to dismiss unpleasant warning signs with "it's not my business" is far from compassion or a community-minded focus this festive period, a leading family violence researcher says.
Federation University Associate Professor Elisa Zentveld is urging everyone to be more aware, to look out for others and, most importantly, to put assumptions and judgments aside this holiday season.
She reiterated the violence did not just go away in what is billed as a happy, family time.
This is a time when the average daily incidents in Victoria surge by 50 to 100 per cent higher, particularly on Christmas and New Year's days - and these were just the reported incidents.
"[Family violence incidents] happen more often in the Christmas-New Year period and there are fewer connections for help. That is where other people can play a critical role," Associate Professor Zentveld said.
"The important message for the community is to watch out for others and help, not turn away.
"...Every situation is different but, particularly if you know people, you can read things. It can be more difficult if it's a stranger but if wondering if things are amiss, ask if it's okay and keep an eye out."
Associate Professor Zentveld said people could offer to help in reaching out to police, especially for immediate concerns, but if needed for referral on a broad range of support services in operation. The national 1800 RESPECT hotline always had someone to talk and assist.
A rise in reported incidents of violence in the holiday period could be a number of often overlapping issues, Associate Professor Zentveld's research has shown.
This includes, but is not limited to, escalation of end of year pressures, financial concerns, increased alcohol consumption, stress from time with extended family, and a lack of sleep from late nights or operating with drugs and alcohol still in one's system.
"The tentacles of family violence go beyond the immediate, they are affecting other families by default," Associate Professor Zentveld said. "Police are unable to spend as much time with their families at Christmas because they are dealing with these issues and the same for hospital staff and health services.
"...Saying 'but it's not my business' is not very community focused."
Ballarat has one of the state's highest rates of family violence common assault, about 12 per cent higher than the Victorian average, according to The Ballarat Foundation's Vital Signs report.
Associate Professor Zentveld has taken up a new role within Federation University to research and inform strategies to mitigate family violence. This role is with a focus on rural and regional communities.
Her upcoming book Control, abuse, bullying and family violence is understood to be the first publication exploring family violence in tourism literature. Associate Professor Zentveld said there was a general awareness of the correlation but deeper scholarly research was internationally "quite ground-breaking".
"There is an assumption people always come back from holidays relaxed and de-stressed after having a good time. If you're living with family violence, you don't get away from your main source of stress," Associate Professor Zentveld said.
"It is vital employers and schools realise some holidays are not nice at all. There are a lot of confronting and compounding factors...If you consider one in four women have experienced family violence, then in a [school] classroom there is in all likelihood a child who has experienced living with it and who has seen it."
Associate Professor Zentveld said it was important people be aware the impacts added isolation and confined travel might have on women and children who experience family violence while travelling.
Awareness for the holiday period comes after Associate Professor Zentveld last month made clear everyone had a role in breaking cycles of family violence.
She said there were still a lot of facets of society that needed to improve to better protect women and children in such a complex issue.
Forms of discrimination and disconnection against family violence survivors include neighbours who stop talking because they have seen police cars in the driveway or women who have been sacked from work, deemed a health and safety issue.
It could also be the child who falls asleep in class, not because they have stayed up gaming but because there was an episode at home.
Associate Professor Zentveld urged people to show more compassion and care.
