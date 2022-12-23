The Courier
Call to be more aware of family violence at Christmas, New Year's

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
December 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Incidents of reported family violence increase by 50 to 100 per cent on Christmas and New Year's days in Victoria, a Ballarat researcher has found.

CHOOSING to dismiss unpleasant warning signs with "it's not my business" is far from compassion or a community-minded focus this festive period, a leading family violence researcher says.

