An Australian representative has forced a change in handicaps for the $10,000 Maryborough Womens Gift for New Year's Day.
The Victorian Athletic League lifted the marks to accommodate scratchmarker Bree Masters.
The Gold Coast sprinter is set to compete at her first VAL meeting since this year's Stawell Gift, where she won a heat and finished second in a semi-final.
Danielle Shaw (3.75m), Kiara Reddingius (4m) and Warrnambool's Grace Kelly (4.75m) are nearest to her in the handicaps.
Masters, 27, began as a beach sprinter and then after a lengthy break from running returned to the track in 2019.
She won the 2019 Keilor Women's Gift and 2020 Rye Women's Gift before representing Australia at this year's world championships and Commonwealth Games.
Shaw, 24, is best known as a hurdler, having represented Australia at the 2015 world youth track and field championships and 2016 world junior titles
She made her first VAL appearance at Stawell this year, finishing sixth in the final.
Formerly from WA, Reddingius is one of the most experienced runners on the Gift circuit after making her VAL debut in Ballarat in 2015.
She is the 2016 Ballarat Women's Gift, 2018 Parkdale Women's Gift and 2022 Euroa Women's Gift winner. Reddingius is already a two-time finalist this season.
Kelly is yet to run in a VAL event this season.
The return of the Maryborough highland gathering for the first time since 2020, with the past two years cancelled owing to the impact of COVID-19, has attracted 35 entries for the women's 120m gift.
The meet is now one of the richest on the VAL calendar - listed as offering $34,485.
Only Stawell is offering more prizemoney this season with a purse of $158,130.
Maryborough has since taken giant strides towards equal prizemoney for the men's and women's gifts.
The Maryborough Highland Society confirmed in November that it had plans to have women running for the same amount of prizemoney as their male counterparts by its New Year's Day gifts by 2024.
At that time the women's feature was worth $6000 - $9000 less than the men's event.
The society has since been able to close the gap to $5000.
As well as a full athletics program, the highlands gathering will as usual feature pipe bands, highland dancing and highlands sports. The athletics will start at 10am, with the women's gift final at 2.07pm and men's gift final at 3.52pm.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
