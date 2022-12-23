The federal Liberal review into what went wrong at the May 2022 election has been released.
Conducted by Victorian Senator Jane Hume and former Liberal party director, Brian Loughnane, it is a comprehensive review of many of the mistakes and misjudgements made during the election campaign.
Essentially the May 2022 loss is put down to Scott Morrison's unpopularity, the party's inability to ward off the 'teal' independents and its failure to address its lack of support from female voters.
Factional infighting, particularly in NSW, which delayed pre-selections, was also seen as a significant drag on the party's performance in that state.
Importantly though, the review failed to deal with two additional important reasons the Liberal lost the 2022 election, which was its worst result since the party's formation.
First the review, while obliquely referring to some policy failures, has effectively ignored the fact that Liberal policies on climate change, integrity issues and energy policy lacked credibility.
The second is that the review completely ignored the Liberals' lack of support from younger voters and how it may make itself attractive to these voters in the future. Both these review failures are connected.
We now know from the ANU's Australian Electoral Study survey of the 2012 election, that younger voters are less likely to vote conservative than at any other time in the survey's history. Why is this?
What is attractive about Liberal party policies that will encourage younger voters? Very little of the Liberals' policy platform addresses issues important to younger voters. Here the Liberals were completely outflanked by the Greens, in particular, and by Labor.
So, the answer which the review authors ignore, is that the Liberal party has to return to the political centre, with policies accordingly calibrated.
Relying on winning outer metropolitan seats at the expense of its lost inner suburban seats is a recipe for disaster.
A major Australian political party that drifts too far to the right as the Liberals have during the Morrison government, alienates much of its middle class voter base.
One can't help thinking that the makeup of the review panel obviated an honest review of the party's policy direction. Loughnane is married to Peta Credlin, far-right political commentator, who was Tony Abbott's chief-of-staff. It is doubtful that this couple's views on the policy direction of the Liberal party are divergent.
Relegating the issue of female representation in the parliament to state branches to resolve is also another cop-out. It is time for the Liberal party, nationally, to bite the bullet and introduce quotas.
Labor has proved that quotas create change. Just wishing things were more equal does nothing to address the power imbalance which leaves the Liberal party with its lowest female representation in decades.
Passing the buck to the states misses a great opportunity for the federal Liberals to enter the modern era.
Ian Tulloch, Adjunct Research Fellow, La Trove University
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.