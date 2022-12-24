Anas Abu-Ganaba has been given the back mark for the $15,000 Maryborough Men's Gift on New Year's Day.
The Sydney athlete has been handicapped to start off 0.5m.
Past Maryborough Gift winner Fejiro Omuvwie (1.25m), Duncan Cameron (3.25m) and Jack Boulton (3.75m) are among other backmarkers.
The feature event has attracted 86 entries.
Abu-Ganaba, 26, has a season best of 10.43 seconds for the 100m and is a two-time national 4x100m relay champion.
The 30-year-old Omuvwie won at Maryborough's Princes Park in 2020 - last time the Gift was run. He started off 3.25m, so faces a much tougher assignment this time.
Boulton finished second to Omuvwie so will be keen to go one better.
He was a Stawell Gift semi-finalist this year and also a Bendigo 400m finalist.
Boulton has also started this season strongly, as a Warrnambool Gift finalist.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
