Ballarat escapes the worst of the storms as fine weather predicted for the holiday

Updated December 23 2022 - 10:36am, first published 9:14am
Ballarat escaped the worst of the sudden hailstorms that hammered parts of Melbourne, Ballan and Bacchus Marsh on Thursday evening.

