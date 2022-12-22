Ballarat escapes the worst of the storms as fine weather predicted for the holiday

Ballarat escaped the worst of the sudden hailstorms that hammered parts of Melbourne, Ballan and Bacchus Marsh on Thursday evening.
The Ballarat airport gauge registered only 1.4 mm of rain from the sudden storms that hit other areas with ferocious hail.
In Melbourne as much as 40mm of rain fell in 20 minutes and Tullamarine airport was flooded and planes grounded in the sudden deluge.
The SES reported that Ballan had two callouts and Alfredton had a single call for help for building damage and flooding. This was compared to over 70 callouts in the northern suburbs of Melbourne.
The Werribee River was also issed with a minor flood warning late on Thursday.
Thunderstorm activity in the top part of the Werribee River catchment delivered isolated rainfall totals of 38 mm and average rainfall totals about 16 mm with the Werribee River at Ballan is currently at 0.79 metres, and reported to be rising quickly on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting some showers later on Friday but most of the heavier rain will fall in the east of the state
Christmas is shaping up as ideal BBQ weather with a mostly sunny day and temepratures reaching a top of 30C degrees.
Things will begein to get hot from Boxing Day on, with the sunshine continuing and tempratures in the high thirties on Tuesday and Wednesday.
