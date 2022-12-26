On the third weekend in December, Peter and Louise Ford put on their last show.
The Ballarat couple and owners of Peter Ford Catering served up their signature dishes at a family friend's wedding.
It was their last gig after 22 years catering for some of Victoria's biggest (and smallest) events and functions.
Within the catering industry things can go horribly wrong but Mr Ford confidently says there was not a problem he and his wife Louise could not solve.
They have fixed potential event failures, including turning up at a rural location to find there is no oven or stoves to cook the meat, digging trenches to avoid flash flooding in a marquee and dropping the one and only tray of beef on the dirt ground.
Getting things done at a high standard and making do is one of Mr Ford's greatest strengths in his career as a chef, which spans more than 35 years.
"Essentially I am a cook and I do like what we do. I think my greatest strength, I have realised over this business, is my information management," he said.
"I can get things done. If marquees don't get up or if equipment fails, I can make do."
If the stress and pressures of catering for hundreds of people weren't enough, the Fords once came face-to-face with losing their catering business.
When Peter Ford Catering started in 2000, it was quite a conservative catering business and there were few staff. On the off-season when weddings were scarce, Mr Ford would help a chef he had met in Melbourne and pick up what he could in Ballarat.
"We felt there were a lot of venues having sole catering rights, so we thought we would run out of dining space because we were doing not only private but hosting events," Mr Ford said.
"So we approached the Art Gallery of Ballarat and that's where we started operating a cafe at the back of the gallery (on Camp Street). We operated that for three years and that took a toll running a catering business and a busy cafe, and the availability of staff.
"Then we had a fall, went to the wall in 2007, where we were probably going to lose everything. We got out of the cafe to concentrate on what we do best."
Mr Ford said his wife's support and strategic direction were pivotal in saving the business.
"Louise has been a legend. I think she was lagooned into management of the business so we learnt from the cafe. The gallery cafe was probably the undoing but the doing of what we became of the business. I think it galvanised us into a pretty good pair. She spoke calmer and a bit more strategic," he said.
"Standing in front of every great woman there is a pretender. Being able to raise and guide four children through an à la carte chef's career has been quite a job. We had four children under three-and-a-half."
Peter Ford Catering set up its commercial kitchen at 21 College Street, Wendouree, and continued catering for christenings, funerals, business openings, weddings, birthdays and City of Ballarat's premier events.
The catering crew, which grew to 42 employees, partnered with Ballarat Clarendon College for many years and cooked for 500 people at its 150th anniversary celebration.
Mr Ford said he had catered for events in Geelong, Macedon and the western district, and had been "lucky enough to get gigs" in Melbourne.
He has supplied weddings at Daylesford's Convent Gallery since 2008 and Camp David Farm at Spring Hill, where he catered for his last "big" wedding of Collingwood Football Club player Steele Sidebottom.
"A lot of my work has been private work. I am happy to say I have done the 50th, 60th and 70th birthdays of clients," Mr Ford said.
"Four weddings on one day was probably our biggest and proudest moment. We had a wedding down in Marengo in Apollo Bay, a wedding north of Stawell, a wedding at the Convent Gallery and another wedding at Macedon. So I think we did about 600 people that day."
Through the quiet periods, because Peter Ford Catering is not a restaurant, it created the Real Meal in 2008. It was sold as a wholesale item into Ballarat and Melbourne independent supermarkets.
When Victoria was placed into lockdown, Mr Ford said the business was in the middle of its biggest season he had ever seen.
"We kept on as many of our staff as we could. The Real Meal came back again with home delivery meals then it took off again," he said.
Choosing a career in hospitality more than 35 years ago in the 1980s was an easy choice for Mr Ford. He cheekily says he picked his life-long career after his mother served him burnt toast.
"I was cheeky and said it was my mum's burnt toast that got me interested in hospitality. I wanted to get out of school. My parents said if I got myself an apprenticeship I could head off," Mr Ford said.
"I did my work experience in a bush nursing hospital in Mornington so there were lots of lovely 50 to 60-year-olds who had been there for 30 years. It was quite nice, it was a nice warm environment. It was lovely."
The budding chef then went to a seafood restaurant in Mornington and a few months after he started, a young chef got Mr Ford thinking about cooking fine food and pursuing his career overseas.
He left Mornington and did most of his apprenticeship at one of Melbourne's most innovative and stylish restaurants, Fanny's, which was a three chef hat restaurant.
"I went overseas for 12 months, travelled and cooked and came back to Melbourne as a sous chef at Fanny's for a while," Mr Ford said.
"I went back overseas for a year in 1986-1987 and then a bit more work in Melbourne at a few restaurants. Lynch's was my last restaurant in Melbourne, then I moved up to Kyneton."
It was here, at a farm restaurant at Gisborne, Mr Ford was introduced to farm produce where a gardener worked in the kitchen garden.
Mr Ford then worked in the Macedon Ranges at a restaurant/hotel and a convention centre for a couple of years. It was in the Macedon Ranges where he and Louise "hatched" their four babies, including twins.
"Then I left Woodend in 1995 and I was at the (Daylesford) Convent Gallery as head chef and catering manager," Mr Ford said.
One year later and with years of experience, Mr Ford was one of a group of people to open Ballarat's Ansonia on Lydiard where he became an employee.
"It was transposing a St Kilda cafe into the heart of Ballarat because it was its sister restaurant. It was supposed to be a pretty light, easy-eating cafe in a really lovely boutique hotel but then it got really formal," Mr Ford said.
After five years at the Ansonia, Mr Ford became tired of working late nights and decided to get out of the kitchen to become the venue's food and beverage manager.
He said it was a relief to step away from the kitchen, however the late nights continued and, in June 2000, he called it quits.
"Then people started asking me if I could do a few jobs and that's when the catering business started," Mr Ford said. He said from an à la carte perspective, catering was quite a different kettle of fish.
"I had virtually no idea. My impression was of buckets of salad and spit roasts and I had no real regard, but I met a fellow who used to come to the restaurant, The Ansonia, when I was there," Mr Ford said.
"He was a leading caterer in Melbourne which I didn't know at the time. I hooked up with him and he showed me the way you can do amazing à la carte level food that is in a catering scenario and that's what excited me about it and 22 years later, I am still here."
Mr Ford said one of the biggest changes in Ballarat's hospitality scene was the camaraderie among restaurants and cafes.
"We exchange staff, we train each others' staff, throw cooks at each other when we need it, we share waiters," he said.
"I am quite pleased at how all the camaraderie of all of the restaurateurs, owners and staff are much healthier than when I was growing up. In Melbourne, when my boss knew I was talking or visiting other kitchens, I would be in a lot of trouble."
Mr Ford said he had had a really good career and was ready for his next chapter.
"I've had a really lovely time. The last hurrah was on (earlier this month) and there was a lot of love in the room," he said.
"I just want to finish on top and be fit enough for a lot of activities planned which I can't do as a 65-year-old. There's things I wanted to do years earlier but this sort of work in this field, with 43 years of weekends, was impossible."
An exciting adventure awaits for Mr Ford, who is training for a round-the-world sailing race.
"The reason for stopping is I am sailing solo from Hobart and around Tasmania and then I am heading off to the UK in April for some serious yacht training to do this round-the-world race," he said.
The world race starts in August and will see Mr Ford sail with his crew of 12 across the Southern Pacific oceans. There are 11 yachts competing.
"The training is pretty strenuous. You are either in or out. I would like to do their full circumnavigation but it takes a year," Mr Ford said. "I just don't want to be responsible for a while. Even if I'm not working, I have crew working and I have the function in my mind."
