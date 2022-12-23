Crowds of Christmas revelers in Ballarat's CBD for "tradie fight night" seemed to be on their best behaviour, according to police.
Ballarat police senior sergeant Paul Maslunka no major incidents occurred on Thursday night, with the focus now on the Christmas weekend.
"Obviously in the lead up to Christmas we are out and about in numbers to ensure that people can enjoy Christmas celebrations," he said.
"We are there to ensure everyone can do it in a safe way. We will be highly visible in the Ballarat CBD around licensed premises."
Ballarat local area commander Jason Templar said beyond a highly visible presence in the CBD, police were also reinforcing their road activity.
"Victoria Police will have a highly visible presence in the Ballarat CBD this weekend, both on foot and on the roads to ensure community safety and prevent anti-social behaviour. Police will be working closely with local traders including restaurants, pubs and nightclubs, to enforce local laws regarding the consumption and possession of alcohol in public area," he said.
We are out and about so we don't have to deliver any tragic news to families this year. That is our goal, to get people safely to dinner on Sunday.- Senior sergeant Paul Maslunka
"Our number one priority is community safety, and we are committed to maintaining public order and deterring criminal activity during the festive season. We ask that no matter where or how you choose to celebrate, respect the safety of those around you and respect the local community.
"Highway Patrol officers will be conducting random drug and alcohol testing of motorists and we will be on high alert for any activity that threatens the safety of innocent road users from reckless driving.
"Our advice is simple, if you're going to drink, don't drive - it's not worth the risk. We won't hesitate to remove impaired drivers from our roads."
This comes as the first week of Operation Roadwise came to an end.
In the first six days of the statewide road policing operation, Victoria Police detected 6,970 traffic offences, which is 15 per cent more than the same time last year.
Across the state, police conducted 103,943 breath tests, with 255 drivers detected for drink driving. One in 13 motorists tested for drugs returned a positive roadside test.
Mid-range speeding, between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit, was the most common infringement, with speeding offences making up 35 per cent of all overall detections in the state.
Mobile phone usage saw 444 motorists fined in the first week of Operation Roadwise, each receiving a $555 fine and four demerit points.
Senior Sergeant Maslunka said for the most part motorists had been well-behaved on Ballarat's roads, but reiterated the importance of road safety.
"We have been conducting a large volume of breath tests and drug impairment tests. By and large behaviours have been very good," he said.
"Obviously there have been instances of traffic offences detected. We have taken it as an opportunity to ensure road safety, as well as having contact with the community.
"We are out and about so we don't have to deliver any tragic news to families this year. That is our goal, to get people safely to dinner on Sunday."
The operation will continue through the Christmas weekend and onto Boxing Day.
