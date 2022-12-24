A Ballarat manufacturer has made a generous donation to help vulnerable families with continued living costs beyond Christmas.
MaxiTRANS donated almost $1000 worth of grocery items to The Ballarat Foundation's Christmas Appeal.
The goods, which included washing powder, soap, nappies, toothpaste, rice and long-life milk, were donated directly to Anglicare as part of the foundation's distribution of goods for the appeal.
MaxiTRANS Social Club president Chris Liston said employees' donations would help Ballarat families beyond Christmas Day.
"The main takeaway from the Christmas appeal is that while families struggle to keep up the expectation of Christmas, the continuation of costs and bills continues on from Boxing Day and that's when the realities of hard living and managing life become obvious and overbearing," Mr Liston said.
"The donation and its mix were absolutely gratefully heartfelt received by Kim and the Anglicare team who were ecstatic with the variety. Thank you MaxiTRANS and everyone who are overall a generous bunch with appeals and community giving."
As of December 21, The Ballarat Foundation received more than $115,000 in financial donations throughout November and December.
This is on top of the tens of thousands' dollars worth of goods, toys and food donations gifted to the foundation.
The MaxiTRANS donations of non-perishable foods, toys and books were made through donation boxes in the factory.
This was coupled with some scrap steel funds that have generously been supported by the company for more than 30 years.
The Ballarat Christmas Appeal launched at the start of November for the first time under The Ballarat Foundation with support from 3BA.
Donations for toys, goods and food for the Ballarat Christmas Appeal has ended but the foundation will continue to accept financial donations, fully tax deductible, online via its website ballaratfoundation.org.au until Christmas Day.
