One Mount Pleasant woman has swooped up a basket-load of regional delights as part of the City of Ballarat's first ever Christmas hamper giveaway.
Alison Tracksdorf, was selected as the lucky winner from more than 500 entrants by the mayor Cr Des Hudson and Ballarat-based artist Liv Lorkin on Friday morning.
The festive goodies had been on display at the city's Visitor Information Centre as part of the Christmas in Ballarat Art Trail.
The Art Trail was based on the children's book Christmas in Ballarat, written and illustrated by Lorkin.
It took participants on a walking tour of the CBD where they could follow the story from the book, enjoy the giant artworks, and answer a question at each location.
If participants answered all the questions and returned their forms, they could go in the draw to win the hamper.
Ms Tracksdorf said it was a "lovely surprise" to have been announced as the winner.
"It (the Art Trail) was a really great initiative by the council and it was really well organised," she said.
Ms Tracksdorf said it was a fantastic way to showcase the city to younger people, particularly her grandchildren who she completed the trail with.
"I think that's what it's all about having the children involved," she said.
As well as providing added Christmas cheer to Ballarat, the trail aimed to increase foot traffic in the CBD and aligned closely with goal five of the council's plan 2021-2025: a strong and innovative economy and city.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.