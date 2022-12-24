As many Australians sit down to enjoy a Christmas meal with family, others will be spending the day without.
A group of Ballarat businesses will be offering food or looking to give back to the community this Christmas, to say thanks and spread happiness.
Delish Pizza and Grill will be offering free pizzas on Christmas Day for those in need, between noon and 2pm.
Owner Sandy Singh said it had become a tradition since the store opened in Ballarat in 2018.
"It's giving back something to the community, and this is the best way to do it," Mr Singh said.
"Normally we do it through our kebab and fish and chip shop, but we haven't got as many staff at the moment, so we'll do it through the pizza shop."
Mr Singh said the Christmas tradition was a way to show thanks to the Ballarat community.
"We'll be donating some toys for the kids as well, if anyone needs them - there will be a basket full of toys," Mr Singh said.
"I feel, my business partner and I, everything is from the community when you're in business, so this is the way we can give back to the community; it makes us happy and that is what Christmas is about - spreading happiness."
Drummond Street's Johnny Alloo will also be giving customers an opportunity to give back with a special Christmas Day event.
Now in its sixth year running, the cafe will be offering takeaway coffees, pastries and mimosas from 8am to 11am.
Johnny Alloo's Matthew Freeman said all funds raised on the day would be donated to family service organisation Berry Street.
"We are trying to make a community vibe where everyone comes down and donates to a community cause," Mr Freeman said.
Drive cafe will be open from 8am to 11am on Sunday for its Christmas Day fundraiser.
Coffee and a limited food menu will be available, with all funds raised to go to the Ballarat Soup Bus.
Our Lady Help of Christians will be hosting a free Christmas community lunch at the parish hall on Christmas Day. Bookings are essential and can be made on 0419 975 914.
