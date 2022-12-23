After performing in Creswick for the first time this month, Melbourne-based musician Georgia Fields is hoping to establish a sense of kinship with regional communities through her magnetic music.
Fields, who toured Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales as part of the release of her third album Hiraeth, said her show at Odessa on 80 Albert Street, Creswick was particularly enchanting.
"It was a small one, only about 15-20 people, but it was lovely because I had the chance to really lean into the storytelling of my songs and my journey," she said.
"I'm really interested in finding community and pockets of regional people to perform to because there's something so special about regional audiences.
"It's been so great to see people connect with my songs."
Fields, who is also a mother, said her latest album - which had been created over the past three years - drew on her own personal experiences from the lows of dealing with the aftermath of having a miscarriage to celebrating the joyous moments of marriage.
"I released Hiraeth earlier this year and it's a Welsh word which refers to a profound yearning for a home you can't return to as it no longer exists," she said.
"Music has always been my way of making sense of the world around me and my experiences and I hope through sharing my own struggles and triumphs I can help others."
Fields said her latest body of work was further elevated through the assistance of western Victorian drummer and percussionist Josh Barber.
Based between Ballarat and Daylesford, Barber has helped produce Australian talents including Gretta Ray. He has also performed extensively with Belgian-Australian multi-instrumentalist Gotye.
"We then organised a meeting were we worked on the first song on the album which is Find Your Way Back and at the time of recording the song I didn't have a tambourine so I just made a voice memo of the 'shk shk' sound a tambourine would make.
"I ended up showing this to Josh and he said to keep it.
"That's when I knew he was the guy to help me bring this album to life."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
