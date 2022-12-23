Need to do some very last minute Christmas shopping or stock up on extra ice for the esky? The Courier has put together a list of Ballarat stores and attractions' opening hours across the Christmas/Boxing Day period.
Pharmacies: All UFS Pharmacies in Ballarat will be closed on Christmas Day except for the 24-hour branch on 717 Sturt Street. UFS' Priority Care Clinic on Windermere Street will be open from 10am to 10pm on Christmas Day.
Shopping: Coles, Woolworths and Aldi will all be closed on Christmas Day. Stockland Wendouree and Central Square and Delacombe Town Centre shopping centres will also be closed on Christmas Day.
Attractions: Sovereign Hill, Ballarat Wildlife Park and Kryal Castle will all be closed Christmas Day. The Art Gallery of Ballarat will be closed both Christmas and Boxing Day.
Both the Regent and Showbiz Cinemas will be closed on Christmas Day.
Cafes: Johnny Alloo will be open from 8am to 11am for its Berry Street Christmas appeal. Takeaway coffee, pastries and mimosas will be available, with all proceeds going towards family support service Berry Street.
Higher Society will not be open on Christmas Day, and will be closed until January 4, 2023.
Drive will be open from 8am to 11am on Christmas Day. The cafe will be operating their Soup Bus Christmas appeal again this year, with all proceeds to go towards the Ballarat Soup Bus. Coffee and pastries will be available.
