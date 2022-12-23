A new wedding venue could be coming to one of Ballarat's rural-urban fringes.
Inception Planning, on behalf of the applicant, has put forth an application to the City of Ballarat to create a function space at 10 Killarney Road, Warrenheip.
The site, which is about 750 metres from the Western Freeway and six kilometres from Ballarat's CBD, is currently occupied by two lots: one is two hectares in size and the other 5000 square-metres. One of these properties is estimated to date back to about the 1900s.
From the report by Inception Planning, it wrote the intended use for the venue would mostly be for weddings.
However, the applicant also anticipated to use the site to host other small-scale events including corporate gatherings or baby showers.
"The functions will occur largely within the central third of the property," the report wrote.
"A marquee will be used as the predominant function space and will be erected prior to events.
"The marquee will have an area of 330 square-metres with a width of 22 metres by 15 metres." The report added the garden area on the eastern side of the site may also be used for "wedding ceremonies or similar".
A numbers of rules will be enforced if the wedding venue is approved including to only hold two functions per month; to have a maximum of 120 patrons on site at any one time and to operate only between the hours of noon and 11.30pm with music to stop at 11pm.
The applicant has also made clear while there will be food and alcohol available at these events, there will be no meals or drinks made on-site. "The operators will have preferred food and beverage providers, but clients may also choose food and beverage providers to service their unique functions," the report wrote.
"Ensuites are also set to be provided within the marquee and brought on to the site and collected by an external contractor."
In addition to the marquee there is also a proposal to establish a car parking area on the property's southern boundary.
This would create 41 car parks including one accessible space.
The report also wrote the proposed wedding venue would help foster "greater economic self-sufficiency" for the region through the development of employment opportunities.
"The proposed function venue will increase employment opportunities for small suppliers in the Ballarat area including local caterers and other businesses who supply functions, such as florists and musicians," it wrote.
"The subject site presents a beautiful and unique location for events which will attract local and regional guests.
The plans currently before the City of Ballarat state "no buildings and works other than the construction of a car parking area" will be impacted. It added "no natural assets" would be detrimentally affected by the proposal either.
"No significant vegetation requires removal to accommodate the proposal. All elements coming on to (the) site including the marquee and toilets will be temporary and will be removed after events," the report wrote. "There will be no visual impact on the surrounding area."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
