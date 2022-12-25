The Courier
Roads

City of Ballarat tackles pothole dilemma over festive season

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 25 2022 - 5:08pm
Residents can anticipate to see road repairs "back to zero" according to City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson as crews get to work over the summer period. File photo.

They are everyone's 'dodgem' nightmare but the question as the weather improves is: "Is the pothole situation getting any better?"

