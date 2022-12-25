They are everyone's 'dodgem' nightmare but the question as the weather improves is: "Is the pothole situation getting any better?"
Last month, the City of Ballarat launched their road maintenance tracker online which provides the public weekly updates on the number of jobs completed, outstanding, as well the amount of new repair requests.
While the wet weather has left some glaring exceptions, the tracker shows council is making some modest headway with a decline in the number of pothole jobs outstanding when comparing late November to early December.
Specifically, the council's road maintenance crews were able to resolve 96 issues from the periods between November 28 to December 2 and December 5-9. Similarly during this same period the amount of new requests reduced drastically down from 103 to 53 while the number of jobs completed rose up from 104 to 147.
Respectively, this was almost a 50 per cent decrease in requests and a just over 40 per cent increase in finished tasks.
However, the following period and the most latest information saw a slight spike in the number of jobs outstanding. From December 5-9 and December 12-16 the number of outstanding jobs rose to 13, up from 712 to 715. Coinciding with this was a decline in the amount of jobs completed down by 54, from 147 to 93.
There was also an increase in job requests by 54 as well up from 53 to 107.
While the tracker has proved another beneficial way for community members to keep the council accountable, it has shown there are limitations.
City of Ballarat executive manager operations Luke Ives said in a meeting with journalists in late November the council was "looking to" improve the tracker in due time.
"We're not necessarily reporting in the tracker to repair. So we're doing repairs as we go," he said. "So we've really commenced the tracker as a starting base and we're looking to grow that."
He said on some occasions repairs were completed but were not registered into the tracker.
Cr Hudson said over the next few months residents can expect to see the number of outstanding jobs to be "back to zero".
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
