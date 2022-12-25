The Courier

Former Melton captain Ben Archard returns ahead of 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
December 25 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Archard, right, competes in the ruck for the Ballarat Fooball Netball League inter-league side.

A former captain and two-time club best and fairest is back at Melton for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.