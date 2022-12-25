A former captain and two-time club best and fairest is back at Melton for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Ben Archard will return to the Bloods having spent last season with his boyhood club Cohuna in the Central Murray Football Netball League.
Archard arrived at Melton in 2017 and immediately made his case as one of the league's premier rucks.
The following season he took on the co-captaincy alongside Braedan Kight and led the Bloods to the grand final.
Archard stayed in the role in 2019, guiding his side to the preliminary final.
The 2022 season saw Archard earn a spot on Essendon's VFL list, kicking three goals from two games for the Bombers.
Archard is Melton's second big-name recruit for the new season, joining North Melbourne VFL-listed midfielder Jack Watkins.
Watkins played 18 games for the Roos last season, averaging 16 disposal and finishing fifth in the club's best and fairest count, as well as winning the VFL Best Clubman award.
A majority of Melton's premiership squad has re-signed alongside coach Aaron Tymms who will enter a seventh year at the helm.
Headlining the re-signings are BFNL team of the year members Jordyn Cotter, Liam Carter, Braedan Kight, Jack Walker and Ryan Carter - who was also last season's joint leading goalkicker after bagging 10 majors in the final round to draw level with Darley's Nick Rodda.
The 2023 BFNL season will start on April 15 with the fixture to be released in the new year.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.