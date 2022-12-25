Ballarat's Matt Short is remaining grounded as his performances in the Big Bash League continue to demand the attention of national selectors.
The East Ballarat product is the competition's leading runscorer after four games having plundered 161 runs at a strike rate of 134.51 to help his Adelaide Strikers to the top of the ladder.
"Obviously it would be awesome to play for Australia but when it does cross your mind you try and brush it to the side and stay focused on the Strikers," Short said.
The 27-year-old's strong start to the tournament follows a breakthrough BBL|11 where a move to the top of the order saw him hit 493 runs - the most by any Strikers player in a campaign - and earn a spot in the team of the tournament.
Short is yet to play for Australia at a senior level but represented his country at the under-19 World Cup in 2015.
The all-rounder's Strikers teammate Wes Agar is among the chorus who have tipped Short for a national call-up.
"Last year was his breakout year and he's started this year just the same. I guess in previous years leading into those two years it was hard for him to get his chance up the top, we had Jake Weatherald firing and we had Alex Carey - when he wasn't on Aussie duties - opening the batting and it was hard to crack in," Agar told SEN.
"I guess he got his chance, he took it last year and I wouldn't be surprised if we saw him in Aussie colours soon."
Last week, Short played his 50th game for the Strikers, becoming just the ninth player in franchise history to reach the milestone.
"The reason why I love playing with you and the reason why everyone is so happy to celebrate you is that you're a very cool, calm customer under pressure. You've grown a lot over your journey in the five years (with the franchise)," Strikers quick Harry Conway said when presenting Short with his 50th game cap.
"Most importantly, regardless of how you perform and regardless of the result, you're a very consistent customer and you have a lot of care for your teammates and everyone in this group.
"I know everyone in country Victoria and everyone in your family will be very proud and flying the banner high."
Short and the Strikers return to action on Boxing Day when they take on the Perth Scorchers.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
