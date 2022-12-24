The Courier

Bacchus Marsh loses another star for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated December 25 2022 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison King has left Bacchus Marsh ahead of the 2023 BFNL season. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Another big name has left Bacchus Marsh, with Harrison King on the move ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.