Another big name has left Bacchus Marsh, with Harrison King on the move ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
King departs after four years with the Cobras and a stellar 2022 season that saw him finish fifth in the league's best and fairest count.
The midfielder has signed with Barwon Heads in the Bellarine Football League, where he will link up with fellow departing Cobra Ryley Stuhldreier.
King averaged 22.21 disposals, 5.3 tackles and 4.1 inside 50s a game last season.
The 27-year-old is the latest in a star-studded list of players to have left Maddingley Park this off-season, headlined by former Henderson Medallist Dan Burton, who has returned to his junior club Point Cook.
Burton was named in the BFNL team of the year last season, alongside VFL-listed onballer Nick Stuhldreier, who will play for Greenvale in the Essendon District Football League next year.
Former playing coach Tom German (Spotswood) and key forward Rex Hickman (Westmeadows) have also departed.
Jason Williams has taken over at the helm, having previously served as the head coach of the AFL's Indigenous Talent Program and as an assistant coach with the Northern Bullants and the Calder Cannons.
Former Western Bulldogs rookie Luke Goetz is the Cobras' lone marquee recruit to date, bringing experience from a gameless stint in the AFL and several seasons in the VFL playing for Footscray, Essendon, Williamstown and Carlton. The 202cm ruck joined from Bell Park.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
