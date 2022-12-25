Heatwave warning issued across western Victoria

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a heatwave warning, with temperatures set to soar this week in Ballarat.
While Monday's forecast is 33 degrees and sunny with the chance of a thunderstorm, Tuesday is set for 35 degrees and more sun.
The UV is forecast to be extreme until at least Wednesday.
Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high teens as well.
The rest of the district is looking even hotter, with temperatures in the 40s forecast for Stawell.
The Bureau notes extended heat can cause health impacts across the community.
It recommends drinking plenty of water, particularly for anyone working outside, and to always remember that hot cars kill - never leave kids, adults, or pets in cars, as the temperature inside can double in minutes.
Dress in light and loose clothing, seek shade and air-conditioned buildings, use a fan, draw your blinds, and take a cool shower, and always remember sunscreen.
It's also recommended people plan ahead to avoid scheduling activities in the hottest part of the day, especially exercising.
Check in on your neighbours, especially older people, those living alone or with a medical condition, and children and babies, to make sure they're managing - and keep an eye on pets as well, who feel the heat just as much as we do.
IN THE NEWS
In an emergency, phone Triple Zero, or if feeling unwell, phone the nurse on call on 1300 606 024 or see your doctor.
There's more information online through the state government's Survive the Heat initiative.
For Ballarat, it's looking like there could be rain next week with a cool change forecast for Thursday, and a pleasant 24 degrees set for New Year's Eve.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.