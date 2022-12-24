Concern for Ballarat teenager missing for more than a week

Police are searching for a missing Ballarat teenager who has not been seen for more than a week.
Alicia, 13, was last seen on Crompton Street in Soldiers Hill on Saturday, December 17, according to the official Ballarat police Eyewatch Facebook page, and as of Sunday morning, has not been reported found.
She is believed to be in the Ballarat area, potentially at an address in Wendouree.
IN THE NEWS
Police have concerns for her welfare due to her age, the post states.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to phone the Ballarat police station on 5336 6026.
