After another successful Christmas morning, one Ballarat cafe manager is confident the fundraising tradition will be a firm fixture on the city's calendar.
For the past six years, cafe owner Matthew Freeman has opened either FIKA or Johnny Alloo on Christmas morning to raise money for Berry Street, supporting disadvantaged families.
"It has been really good," Mr Freeman said.
This year a large crowd had gathered outside 30 minutes before the shop had opened, ready for coffee, mimosas or some food.
Mr Freeman joked with one customer it was "the busiest day of the year".
Over the years it has become a community event, with regular customers and family members of workers lending a hand in the morning.
This year was the first time the team had put up food stalls outside, which Mr Freeman said had worked well.
Fifteen people were helping serve the steady crowd who were enjoying the sunshine on Drummond Street.
A number of visitors spent the morning in town for the first time.
Claire and Kate were getting their caffeine fix for the morning after a 6.30am wakeup to open presents.
They said it was a great way to start the morning and give back to their community.
Hayley and Josh Cleeland were also visiting for the first time, bringing along dogs Opie and Olive.
Ms Cleeland said they usually spend Christmas morning with family but this year are meeting up for lunch instead.
"We just woke up and enjoyed the morning and the dogs opened presents," she said.
Ms Cleeland said it was important to support the cause.
They grabbed a bit to eat before hitting the road.
Mr Freeman said he plans to be back again next Christmas.
"It is almost too big not too."
Joining the Jonny Aloo to raise money Christmas morning was Drive Cafe in Golden Point and Beaufort's Kittelty's, as well as Cliffy's in Daylesford.
Delish Pizza at the Delacombe Town Center were also giving out free pizzas to those in need.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
