The Courier
Good News

Ballarat cafes raise thousands for charity on Christmas morning

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 25 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds outside Johnny Alloo on Christmas morning. Pictures by Nieve Walton.

After another successful Christmas morning, one Ballarat cafe manager is confident the fundraising tradition will be a firm fixture on the city's calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.