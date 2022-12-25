These are some of the people who spend their Christmas making sure it's a joyful day for everyone in Ballarat.
Christmas lunch at Our Lady Help of Christians in Wendouree is a 30-year tradition where anyone can enjoy a nice meal together.
More than 100 people attended on Christmas Day.
A lot goes into making the day run smoothly, and for chef Fiona Patterson, preparation starts on Christmas Eve.
"We started at quarter to eight yesterday morning, we prep the meat, get all those cooked and then this morning, it's a matter of getting all the vegetables done, gravies, heating everything up and getting ready to plate," Ms Patterson said.
She might make it sound simple, but there was a hive of activity as volunteers put together the final touches on Sunday afternoon.
Ms Patterson and her daughter Brittany Patterson have been volunteering for six years.
"The community here is fantastic, all the volunteers take time out of their day to come here and help," Ms Patterson said.
Ms Patterson said it was wonderful to see people coming together who might not have anyone to spend Christmas with, enjoying each others' company over a traditional-style meal.
"You know that you're actually helping people in the community and that draws you back every year," she said, as community members began to arrive.
There were 25 volunteers who all lent a hand to get the meal together and to ensure everyone had a good time.
The day's coordinator, Karen Davis, said the event spread much wider than simply the parish community, which helped to create a family atmosphere for the afternoon, including live music and carols.
"It is all about community," Ms Davis said.
"Guests who leave, will usually say the food was beautiful, but the most important thing to them was the sharing of Christmas Day with others."
She said sometimes the guests do not have family in town or may be disconnected, so the focus was making people feel welcome.
"We become one big family for the time that we're together," she said.
There were several free Christmas lunches across Ballarat on Christmas Day, with many booked out well in advance, helping maintain community connections and making sure no one is left behind.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires.
