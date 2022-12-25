Burst water main disrupts Christmas for Canadian residents

Central Highlands Water crews are rushing to fix a burst water main in Canadian, affecting about 100 homes.
According to the CHW outages map, the issue is on Bennett Street, with water turned off to allow repairs to take place.
The website states water is expected to be switched back on within two hours, though some customers have received texts stating it could take up to five hours.
It's understood the incident occurred about 1pm on Christmas Day, with reports there is damage to one resident's front yard.
Residents should run taps for a little while when water returns, according to CHW, but it should be consistently safe to drink.
