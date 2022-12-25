The Courier

Burst water main disrupts Christmas for Canadian residents

By Alex Ford with Nieve Walton
Updated December 25 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 2:10pm
Crews on scene on Bennett Street, Canadian. Picture by Nieve Walton

Central Highlands Water crews are rushing to fix a burst water main in Canadian, affecting about 100 homes.

