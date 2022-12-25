The latest exhibition in Unicorn Lane has been created by a self proclaimed "untrained artist".
Devi Das, known as Bratdevi when it comes to her work, is a writer and journalist.
Her newest mixed medium display, Stuck in the Colony, is a reflection about the impact of British colonisation across countries.
She came to the idea while working on a series of ekphrastic writing piece, which is where you write a piece based on another's work.
"You take it in a different art form and you use the inspiration," Ms Das said.
Within the installation is a song written that reflects on the struggle between leaving a formerly colonised country and also enjoying Ballarat's colonial buildings.
It is a topic she has been working for a year and said she finds it interesting how people of different countries that were formally colonised by the British then go an live or study there.
"How will we know what they lost and how difficult it was to them?," Ms Das said.
Her artwork compared these experiences to Australia which is still involved in the Commonwealth.
Ms Das said she hopes the work can spark some conversations.
"I just think this discourse should be publicised and people should come together and decide how we want to be as Australians," she said.
"A lot of even Anglo Australians don't connect with Britain, they can't go and just live there."
"Yet the Hong Kong people can go and live there."
She said she hopes the conversations can help people discuss different misnomers about what it would be like if Australia was to become a republic.
"I just want people to come over here and say do you feel stuck?"
Ms Das said there are different emotional connections or reactions that are "stuck in people whether you're from a former colony or whether you're from a convict background".
Her exhibition is available for viewing anytime until January 16, opposite the Titanic Bandstand.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
