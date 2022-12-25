The Courier
Car hits police officer while allegedly trying to flee breath test

Updated December 26 2022 - 10:23am, first published 8:30am
Police conducting roadside breath testing. File photo

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly struck a police officer while trying to avoid a roadside breath testing site on Sunday night.

Local News

