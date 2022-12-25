Car hits police officer while allegedly trying to flee breath test

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly struck a police officer while trying to avoid a roadside breath testing site on Sunday night.
According to Victoria Police Media, officers noticed the Wyndham Vale man stopping before the site, before he allegedly accelerated after it was waved into a lane.
A police officer was struck on the leg as the car sped away, suffering minor injuries.
The driver allegedly fled on the wrong side of the road, causing numerous vehicles to take evasive action.
Following patrols of the area near the site, on Bacchus Marsh's Avenue of Honour, a member of the public said a vehicle had driven into a paddock on Lord Street, becoming bogged.
IN THE NEWS
Police arrested the man at the scene, returning an alleged breath test reading of .035 and positive to methamphetamine.
He was charged with 17 offences including disqualified driving, drink driving and endangering an emergency services worker with vehicle.
Any witnesses or people with dashcam footage, particularly between the Avenue of Honour and Lord Street, or along McGrath Street, is urged to speak to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
