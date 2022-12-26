The Courier has a crack team of photographers, covering Ballarat from every angle - the highs, the lows, and the community stories that keep the city ticking.
Whether it's sporting triumphs or horrific tragedy, they're right in the middle of it, and they consistently produce stunning images.
This week, we're celebrating our photographers with a gallery of their best pictures for 2022 - today, it's Kate Healy.
IN THE NEWS
Kate returned to The Courier after some extended leave late this year, and picked up immediately where she left off, bringing plenty of colour and emotion in her images.
Here are some of Kate's great photos from 2022, and stay tuned for more great galleries from our other photographers later this week - you can check out Lachlan Bence's gallery right here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.