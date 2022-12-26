PEOPLE are urged to keep celebrating in COVID-safe style this holiday period after Ballarat recorded the state's highest rate of active infections from the virus.
At the same time, there has been a 62.4 per cent increase in COVID-related daily deaths across the state in the past month with 100 reported to Victoria's health department last week alone.
A statement from Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton warns deaths and hospitalisations were "sadly" expected to soar with high transmission likely via large family gatherings at Christmas, ahead of the New Year.
Professor Sutton has pleaded for people to particularly consider older family members who may be more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness.
In Ballarat, there were 621 active COVID-19 cases leading into the Christmas long weekend, which equates to an average of 567.1 cases per 100,000 people. While this rate tops the state, numbers are reliant on people reporting positive test results to the health department.
Emergency healthcare workers last week warned of a "perfect storm" for hospital emergency departments with a COVID-19 surge mixing with the annual influx of holiday and alcohol-related injuries.
This Christmas' COVID-19 wave is bring driven by multiple Omicron variants, unlike last Christmas when Omicron was looming and Delta was out in greater force.
The recombinant strain XBF has made up the highest proportion of Victorian wastewater detections (29 per cent). A group of unclassified new mutations has accounted for 21 per cent of detections.
Professor Sutton's report details newer subvariants appeared to be prevailing and while difficult to predict, has been contributing to COVID-19 hospitalisations.
Ballarat South wastewater management has not been publicly reported for three months.
With large social and family gatherings ahead this week, everyone is reminded to party outside where possible or in well-ventilated indoor spaces and to get tested if going to a party or family gatherings.
Free RATs are also available at the Sebastopol Library, via City of Ballarat, for people aged 70-plus, those who have a disability, are immunocompromised, a carer or an NDIS participant. The library re-opens on Wednesday.
For COVID-19 concerns, call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.
