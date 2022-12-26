Revealed: the biggest BFNL recruits for 2023 so far

Recruitment can be a fickle business, only made harder by a lack of football in recent years and the COVID woes intertwined, but it hasn't stopped plenty of Ballarat Football Netball League clubs landing big signings for the 2023 season.
A 103-game AFL forward is set to bolster a premiership hopeful, while a former Essendon tall will re-join his junior club directly from the elite system.
Of course, this time of the year also brings high-profile departures.
Former Henderson Medallist Daniel Burton (Point Cook) headlines a big list of players leaving Bacchus Marsh, including BFNL team of the year member Nick Stuhldreier (Greenvale) and Tom German (Spotswood).
Scott Carlin has left Lake Wendouree for his junior club Terang-Mortlake in the Hampden Football Netball League joining last season's joint leading goalkicker Nick Rodda in moving to the south-west after the Darley spearhead crossed to North Warrnambool.
Questions also linger over Josh Gibson's availability for Ballarat after the three-time AFL premiership player took on a specialist coaching role with North Melbourne.
The BFNL continues to be a popular destination with VFL-listed stars, with Sebastopol one of the biggest benefactors.
Werribee teammates Jay Dalhaus and Jesse Clark will be the Burra when not on VFL duty; Sebastopol co-coach Luke Kiel likening Clark to Tony Lockyer - a comparison sure to strike fear in all opponents.
No doubt more recruits will come in the new year as the clearance and transfer window opens in February. But, here are the biggest signings of the off-season so far:
The former Essendon, Western Bulldogs, and Geelong forward is set to reunite with Roosters coach Brendan McCartney, who was an assistant coach during Crameri's time with the Bombers. Crameri kicked 171 goals in his 103-game AFL career and returned to his boyhood club Maryborough after being delisted by Geelon at the end of the 2017. The spearhead has recently spent time away from football to be with his family.
The 20-year-old will rejoin his junior club after being delisted by Essendon at the end of the 2022 season. Brand joined the Bombers with pick 53 in the 2020 draft but never played an AFL game. Standing at 195cm, the returning Lions is set to be a imposing figure at either end of the ground.
A Bacchus Marsh premiership player and former Melton vice-captain, Denham will return to football after overcoming an ACL injury that sidelined him in 2022. A two-time BFNL team of the year member, the midfielder also finished second in the Henderson Medal count in 2018.
Wellings is no stranger to the Ballarat region having captained the GWV Rebels and won the Adam Goodes Trophy as the Rebels' best and fairest in 2017. The 24-year-old returns to community football after four years with Collingwood's VFL program, spending the majority of his time through the backline and midfield.
The former Western Bulldogs rookie and experienced VFL campaigner will fill the hole left by the departure of Daniel Burton. The 202cm ruck has been playing for Bell Park in the Geelong Football League and arrives a ready-made star for new Cobras coach Jason Williams.
The young gun arrives from Maryborough where he made his name as of the Bendigo Football Netball League's premier onballers. The 21-year-old finished with the second-most ranking points in the league (2196) and averaged 33.6 disposals, 6.5 clearances and 4.9 tackles per game.
The 26-year-old will return to his junior club full-time after a decorated VFL career. Myers spent eight seasons with Williamstrown, becoming part of the leadership group and winning a premiership in 2015. Myers played one game for the Devils in 2022, finishing with 31 disposals and six intercept marks.
A two-time Wimmera Football Netball League premiership player with Minyip-Murtoa, Kelson is set to offer welcome experience for the Lions. The 24-year-old has over 100 senior appearances under his belt and is the first significant recruit under new coach Gary Learmonth.
The 27-year-old is a former member of the Port Adelaide Academy and played for Coburg in the VFL and will bolster the Lions' forward line. Karpany moves from Rumbalara where he earned a reputation as a player with top-end speed and elite tackle pressure.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.