Revealed: the biggest BFNL recruits for 2023 so far

The former Essendon, Western Bulldogs, and Geelong forward is set to reunite with Roosters coach Brendan McCartney, who was an assistant coach during Crameri's time with the Bombers. Crameri kicked 171 goals in his 103-game AFL career and returned to his boyhood club Maryborough after being delisted by Geelon at the end of the 2017. The spearhead has recently spent time away from football to be with his family.