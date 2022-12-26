The Courier
Community

Addison makes, sells earrings for Ballarat Animal Shelter supplies

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 26 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten-year-old Addison gets to work making more earrings for her social enterprise to buy supplies for City of Ballarat's animal shelter this month. Picture by Kate Healy

WHEN a cute puppy was brought out to meet Addison, just as a tiny litter of kittens was arriving, she knew she had made the right business move.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.