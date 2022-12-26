WHEN a cute puppy was brought out to meet Addison, just as a tiny litter of kittens was arriving, she knew she had made the right business move.
The 10-year-old had turned her birthday present into a social enterprise, raising more than $50 to buy a variety of toys, beds and food for City of Ballarat's animal shelter.
Addison did so by filling a whole shoe box with earrings she had crafted then selling her wares to family and schoolmates.
"I got an earring-making kit for my birthday and it's good to do stalls - and I love animals," Addison said. "It makes me feel happy and good [for helping the animal shelter]."
Addison said making the earrings was not that hard and she was always aware of keeping a hygienic working environment. Hours after school and every weekend during the term were spent on her mission.
Dangly earrings proved the most popular in her collection. Funny fruits, avocados and carrots were a hit with children her age while glass beaded earrings tended to be snaffled up by adults.
This is not the first time Addison has thought big about making a positive difference in the welfare of others. Two years ago, Addison delivered well-being messages such as "be kind" and "be cheerful" during the pandemic to her neighbours in Mount Helen, none of whom she knew.
Addison's earring mission was a bit more complex. She organised a lunchtime stall at her school, Buninyong primary, and this demanded making posters, spruiking her business on the loud speaker and asking the principal for permission to get selling. There was also pricing, with pairs ranging from $1 to $5.
All earrings are presented in a professional packet with a business card - with an assembly process that Addison said took time, and some extra help from her mum and dad.
This has also allowed for taking home orders from family and friends.
Addison was not sure what her next mission would be, but her latest effort definitely had her thinking big.
