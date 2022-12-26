A strong summer of tourism is what the Pyrenees Shire is hoping for after a few months of devastating weather.
Floods and storms in October and November have made it difficult with important recreational zones damaged by the weather.
Chief executive Jim Nolan said it was important for residents to remember "recovery also means thinking longer-term about our shire's businesses and people".
Jane Bower has been appointed flood recovery coordinator to help work towards the council's long-term recovery plans.
"Flood recovery is a big job and it will take time and a sustained focus," Mr Nolan said.
"We're working through repairing visible flood damage, like roads and reserves, in an environment where insurance, contractor availability and other government agencies are all a factor in how quick we are to act."
Fifteen community facilities and 75 properties were affected by the storms.
"It is frustrating for the community that some of our recreation reserves and sporting facilities ... haven't been ready to open," Mr Nolan said.
Council have engaged contractors and community groups to get started restoring Lexton's Toll Bar Park and Natte Yallock.
Events are returning to the shire including the second year of musical events at Beaufort Lake.
In a statement, councils said the 2022 Sunday by the Lake event was such a success they are running the event again.
Kylie Auldist will lead her five-piece band for a Summer Session on January 14, 2023.
The event at Beaufort Lake is free and community members are encouraged to bring a picnic.
The actions starts at 2pm.
Joining Ms Auldist will be funk duo the Brothers Bishop and alternative singer-songwriter and guitarist Matt Katsis.
Planning and Development manager Katie Gleisner said this was a great chance to showcase Beaufort's hidden gem, the lake.
"It's just great that we can see this range of entertainment in our shire," Ms Gleisner said.
"We are excited that through events like this we get to showcase performers from our region, while also bringing in artists who locals wouldn't normally get to see in their backyard."
Family entertainment and food trucks will be available on the foreshore or guests can bring their own picnic.
The event is part of Play in the Pyrenees. The shire will also host another session in Avoca on February 25 with the lineup to be determined.
Also in Beaufort, The Pyrenees Hideout will bring Daryl Braithwaite, Kasey Chambers, and The Black Sorrows to Beaufort's Goldfields Recreation Reserve on February 11.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
